Dylan Fogle convicted of vehicular homicide, additional charges in semi-truck attack

TAMPA, Fla. — Dylan Fogle, the man convicted of intentionally driving his semi truck into three people outside a Tampa strip club, has been convicted on additional charges.

Fogle was already convicted of one count of first-degree murder, which is a mandatory life sentence.

According to the State Attorney's Office (SAO), Fogle was also convicted on counts of vehicular homicide, DUI manslaughter, and two counts of attempted murder.

State Attorney Suzy Lopez said Fogle made a deliberate choice to turn his vehicle into a deadly weapon, ending one man’s life and injuring two others. She commended her team for pursuing justice for the victims and noted the sentence means Fogle will never again threaten the community.