Eastbound I-4 ramps to I-75 are closing for nighttime work: FDOT

TAMPA, Fla. — Drivers on I-4 near I-75 in Tampa will face nighttime closures of the eastbound ramps at Exit 9.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) said the closures will take place Sunday and Monday nights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., weather permitting.

The work is part of operational improvements between east of the Tampa Bypass Canal and west of the I-75 ramps in Hillsborough County.

FDOT advised motorists to "exit the interstate at Exit 10, turn left on Mango Road, then use the westbound entrance ramp, and proceed toward Exit 9 to access I-75 north or south."