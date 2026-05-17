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Thunderstorms cause grounded flights at Tampa International Airport

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TAMPA, Fla. — Departures to Tampa International Airport were grounded Monday afternoon due to thunderstorms, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The ground stop began at 3:48 p.m. and will end at 4:45 p.m., with the probability of extension estimated at 30% to 60%. The grounding applies to flights departing from ZTL, ZJX, and ZMA centers.

FAA data showed 496 total flights scheduled for the day at TPA, with 56 delays and one cancellation as of 4:02 p.m. Most flights, 439 total, remained on time.

The ground stop was part of safety measures taken during severe weather. Departures were restricted while airport runway operations continued under current configurations.

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