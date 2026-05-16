National Safe Boating Week: Life jackets, lanyards, and staying sober on the water

TAMPA, Fla — Boating season is year-round in Florida, but as school lets out and summer heats up across the country, more boats hit the water.

National Safe Boating Week starts Saturday, and whether you own a boat, rent one, or are just along for the ride, safety experts say there are a few key rules everyone on the water should know.

The most important — and the one not everyone will be a fan of — is wearing a life jacket.

"Get a life jacket that you're going to wear, right? Make sure it's comfortable. Make sure it's US Coast Guard approved. Make sure it's approved for whatever activity you're doing, but wear it, right? That's the most important thing to do," Captain Peg Phillips said.

Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Blake Phillips spent time with Captain Phillips and Captain Katie Falcon, two boating safety experts, to learn what it takes to have a safe day on the water.

"A safe day on the water is a perfect day on the water," Captain Phillips said.

Falcon works with Freedom Boat Club, a group that helps people rent boats — but only after they complete proper training.

"How to dock, how to anchor, how to navigate, what happens if somebody falls in the water, the importance of wearing life jackets and the safety lanyard as well," Falcon said.

The lanyard Falcon mentioned is now required by Florida law. On boats under 26 feet — including jet skis — operators must wear an ECOS, or Engine Cut Off Switch, lanyard. If the lanyard disconnects, it kills the engine, preventing the motor from continuing to run if the captain is not at the helm.

Boating may feel different from driving a car, but many of the same rules apply — including not drinking and driving.

"It's not the same as drinking on land. You're on something that's moving. It's hot out here; you're getting dehydrated. Even if you just drink one alcoholic beverage, it is definitely going to be amplified on the boat. So we always say stay hydrated, but keep the alcohol for when you get back home," Capt. Phillips said.

A list of boating tips and safety from the FWC's website can be found here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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