Evelyn Johnson, the Queen of Fred's Market in Plant City, gets ready for her 99th birthday

PLANT CITY, Fla. — When you walk into Fred's Market in Plant City, you can always count on two things: good food and "Grandma" Evelyn Johnson greeting you at the door.

This matriarch of four generations of family feeding us Southern-style comfort food and BBQ turns 99 years old on September 14.

And she still shows up to work Monday through Friday.

Her secret to longevity? "You have to eat well and work hard."

Oh, and slow down and enjoy life.

"Everyone's in a hurry," she says with a scolding look.

In 1954, Evelyn and husband Elton turned their local gas station into an eatery.

"He said, we're gonna do a restaurant. I said, good luck!" she laughs.

But 72 years later, she's proud of sons, grandsons and more who have employed thousands of local residents at their multiple eateries around Tampa Bay.

Son Fred Johnson — yes, the namesake Fred — says his mother is a must-see attraction at the Plant City location.

"When she's not here, they're like, WHERE IS SHE?" he says, smiling.

You better believe there's going to be a celebration this September.

And another one in 2027, of course, when she turns 100.

For more on Fred's Market and more, go here.

For more Sean Daly stories, follow Sean on Instagram at @seandalytv.



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Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.

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. Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.