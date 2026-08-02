Stray bullet injures person inside Hillsborough County home: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla. — A person was hospitalized after a stray bullet entered a Hillsborough County home Saturday evening, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).

HCSO dispatchers received a 911 call about the shooting around 7:25 p.m., officials said.

According to HCSO, the victim was struck after the bullet traveled into the residence.

The person was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

HCSO officials said there is no ongoing threat to the public.