Stray bullet injures person inside Hillsborough County home: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla. — A person was hospitalized after a stray bullet entered a Hillsborough County home Saturday evening, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).
HCSO dispatchers received a 911 call about the shooting around 7:25 p.m., officials said.
According to HCSO, the victim was struck after the bullet traveled into the residence.
The person was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
HCSO officials said there is no ongoing threat to the public.
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