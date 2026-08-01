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One pedestrian killed, another hurt in crash on SR-574 in Hillsborough County: FHP

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HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — One man was killed and another seriously injured after both were struck by an SUV while crossing State Road 574 Friday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Around 10:50 p.m., west of North 68th Street, a Chevy Equinox driven by a 72-year-old Largo man was traveling westbound on State Road 574 when two pedestrians attempted to cross the highway and entered the vehicle’s path, according to a news release.

A 42-year-old Leesburg man died at the scene. A 54-year-old Miami man suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital, FHP said.

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Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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