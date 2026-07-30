FAA orders ground stop at TPA due to thunderstorms

TAMPA, FLA. — A ground stop has been ordered for all aircraft at Tampa International Airport due to thunderstorms, officials said.
The ground stop, ordered by the Federation Aviation Admiration (FAA) , is set to expire at 11 a.m.
The ground stop was due to thunderstorms in the area.
However, the probability of the ground stop extension was 30 to 60 percent, FAA officials said.
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