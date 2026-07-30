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FAA orders ground stop at TPA due to thunderstorms

Tampa International Airport
WFTS
Tampa International Airport
Posted

TAMPA, FLA. — A ground stop has been ordered for all aircraft at Tampa International Airport due to thunderstorms, officials said.

The ground stop, ordered by the Federation Aviation Admiration (FAA) , is set to expire at 11 a.m.

The ground stop was due to thunderstorms in the area.

However, the probability of the ground stop extension was 30 to 60 percent, FAA officials said.

Pinellas educators speak out about potential health insurance hikes

Pinellas County School Board approved enlisting help from a third party to review policies and look for savings.

'I don't know what to do': Educators speak out about potential health insurance hike impacts

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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