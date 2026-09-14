Fall Pumpkin Festival at Raprager Farms in Odessa kicks off this Friday

ODESSA, Fla. — It's time to start rolling in the pumpkins!

Sure, it's still a little balmy outside, but let's do this autumnal thing anyway.

The Fall Pumpkin Festival at Raprager Farms in Odessa will lead the charge and kick things off this Friday, Sept. 18.

WATCH: Fall Pumpkin Festival at Raprager Farms in Odessa

Fall Pumpkin Festival at Raprager Farms kicks off this Friday

The farm includes animals, down-home rides and games for kids, autumnal splendor and the brand new Whizk & Brew, a "refined nostalgia" culinary concept started by Executive Chef Jessica Tomlinson, a New York-trained talent who honed her culinary chops at award-winning and Michelin-starred restaurants.

Tickets are $19 for the festival, but fair warning: If you want some spooky Halloween hijinks as well, the creepy fun won't start until early October.

For more on Raprager Farms and Whizk and Brew, go here.