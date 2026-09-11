Plant City police employee credentials led to Florida DMV data breach: FLHSMV

Florida officials say credentials belonging to a Plant City Police Department employee were used in a recent data breach involving the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV).

According to FLHSMV, the agency learned of the breach on Sept. 4 and quickly mitigated the incident. Officials said there is no ongoing breach, according to a social media post.

PLANT CITY, Fla. — On September 4, 2026, FLHSMV learned of a data breach conducted by an international cybercriminal organization. The data breach was quickly mitigated and no further breach has occurred or is ongoing. The Department immediately launched an investigation, which determined that a… — FLHSMV (@FLHSMV) September 11, 2026

An investigation determined that an international cybercriminal organization was able to exploit the credentials of a single Plant City Police Department user whose login information was improperly stored on a personal electronic device, according to the department.

FLHSMV said it immediately launched an investigation after learning of the incident.

State officials said the agency has provided the required notice of the security breach to the Florida Attorney General's Office under state law.

FLHSMV is also working with the Florida Digital Service and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement as part of the response to the breach, the post said.

Officials did not release details about what information may have been accessed or how many people may have been affected.

The incident remains under criminal investigation. FLHSMV said additional information will be released "at an appropriate time in the future."