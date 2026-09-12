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Tampa motorcyclist killed after losing control on wet I-75 exit ramp: FHP

Troopers said the rider was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control while transitioning from Interstate 75 to Interstate 4.
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HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Tampa man was killed in a motorcycle crash early Saturday morning on an Interstate 75 exit ramp, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

The crash happened around 4:40 a.m. on the ramp connecting southbound I-75 to Interstate 4, troopers said.

According to FHP, a BMW motorcycle operated by a 44-year-old Tampa man was traveling southbound on I-75 at a high rate of speed.

Troopers said the rider lost control on the wet roadway while navigating the exit ramp.

The motorcycle overturned and collided with a guardrail, according to FHP.

The rider suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

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