Tampa motorcyclist killed after losing control on wet I-75 exit ramp: FHP

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Tampa man was killed in a motorcycle crash early Saturday morning on an Interstate 75 exit ramp, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
The crash happened around 4:40 a.m. on the ramp connecting southbound I-75 to Interstate 4, troopers said.
According to FHP, a BMW motorcycle operated by a 44-year-old Tampa man was traveling southbound on I-75 at a high rate of speed.
Troopers said the rider lost control on the wet roadway while navigating the exit ramp.
The motorcycle overturned and collided with a guardrail, according to FHP.
The rider suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
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