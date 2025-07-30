Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fallen Largo soldier returns home to TPA

Tampa International Airport
  • The Tampa International Airport (TPA) said a fallen Tampa Bay soldier returned home this week.
  • TPA said it held the dignified transfer for 32-year-old Jaylin Perez, a Military Police Officer from Largo.
  • TPA said in a Facebook post that Spc. Perez died during deployment in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.

