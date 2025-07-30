Fallen Largo soldier returns home to TPA

- The Tampa International Airport (TPA) said a fallen Tampa Bay soldier returned home this week.
- TPA said it held the dignified transfer for 32-year-old Jaylin Perez, a Military Police Officer from Largo.
- TPA said in a Facebook post that Spc. Perez died during deployment in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.
There are some truly inspiring people who call the Tampa Bay area home. People who overcome odds that others could not even imagine. Tampa Bay 28 anchor Lauren St. Germain met a woman who is doing just that, as she competes at an international level after 2 life-saving lung transplants.
Local woman prepares to compete in World Transplant Games after 2 life-saving transplants