Fatal crash closes part of Florida Avenue in Tampa, police investigating: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) said officers are investigating a fatal crash involving a Tesla and a Volkswagen on Thursday morning.
Police said the crash occurred on Florida Avenue, just south of Fowler Avenue, at around 7:30 a.m. on July 2.
Northbound Florida Avenue is closed between Fowler and Bougainvillea, per the report.
Officers asked drivers to use alternative routes.
This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.
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