Fatal crash closes part of Florida Avenue in Tampa, police investigating: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) said officers are investigating a fatal crash involving a Tesla and a Volkswagen on Thursday morning.

Police said the crash occurred on Florida Avenue, just south of Fowler Avenue, at around 7:30 a.m. on July 2.

Northbound Florida Avenue is closed between Fowler and Bougainvillea, per the report.

Officers asked drivers to use alternative routes.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.