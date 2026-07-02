TAMPA, Fla. — When Steven "Fritzy" Lombardo, a vaudevillian performing artist in Tampa Bay for almost 50 years, dresses up like Uncle Sam, he gets cheers and high-fives and some serious selfie demands.

From everyone. All ages. All walks of life. All political persuasions.

There's a lesson there.

WATCH: Tampa Bay's own Uncle Sam on stilts wants you to smile a whole lot more

Tampa Bay's own Uncle Sam on stilts wants you to smile a whole lot more

Even if this Uncle Sam is on stilts, strolling around an RV show at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa.

"What I love about performing is bringing smiles and laughter to a hurting world right now," says Fritzy.

Fritzy, who also juggles on a spinning ball, swallows fire and plays a multitude of zany characters for all seasons, is in the business of letting people forget and feel good, if only for a couple of blissful minutes.

On July 2, he will turn 65. Forty-six years ago, he moved here from Chicago, $100 in his pocket, determined to make it as a performer. He got a job at a German restaurant in Tampa called the Matterhorn.

And this all-world ham never looked back.

"I needed the attention then, and I still need it now," he laughs.

If you've ever been to a Ribfest or a Christmas fair or pretty much anywhere they sell cotton candy in Tampa Bay, there's a good chance you've seen the Fritzy Brothers One Man Circus.

He's a legend — even if you don't know his real name.

With America on the verge of turning 250 years old this July 4, his Uncle Sam act is hot. Same with his assortment of red, white and blue regalia.

His patriotic bookings are packed, and you better believe his gags are bipartisan.

"This job is more important than ever," he says. "And it's important to me, too. I need to smile and laugh too in order to do all this."

For more on Fritzy, including appearances and booking information, go here.



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Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.

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. Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.