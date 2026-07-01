Isaiah's Law goes into effect in Florida, increasing penalties for repeat unlicensed drivers

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A new Florida law inspired by a local tragedy is now in effect, increasing penalties for drivers who repeatedly operate a vehicle without a valid license.

Isaiah’s Law takes effect July 1, and it is named in honor of Isaiah Raposa, who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Gibsonton in 2024.

His mother, Jessica Washington, spent the past year turning her grief into action. She’s been advocating for stronger penalties and helping to push the legislation forward.

Isaiah was riding his dirt bike at an intersection in Gibsonton when he was killed in the crash. His mother said the moment she arrived at the hospital is something she will never forget.

“It was just a feeling; I felt like all my breath was taken away. I still to this day feel like I still can’t breathe. It feels like something heavy on my chest. I just can’t it’s a terrible feeling,” Jessica Washington said.

Despite her loss, she said she made a decision to fight for change, launching an online petition that eventually helped lead to Isaiah’s Law.

“It was a fight for him. My son may not be here anymore, but I’m definitely his voice,” Washington said.

Under the new law, penalties increase for drivers who repeatedly get behind the wheel without a valid license.

In Isaiah’s case, investigators said the suspect did not have a valid license and had six prior citations for driving without one.

The law also expands the definition of “habitual traffic offender” to include anyone with three or more convictions for driving without a license within a five year period.

Attorney Sara Marin from Rubenstein Law said the change could carry significant consequences for repeat offenders.

Marin said, “It could have felony implications… Revocation of their license for, I believe, five years. So at least it will ultimately keep the roads safer.”

Lawmakers say Isaiah’s Law closes loopholes that previously allowed repeat offenders to continue driving without meaningful consequences and makes it easier to hold chronic violators criminally accountable sooner.

Washington said she hopes the law prevents future tragedies.

Washington said, “Even if it saves one person. If it saves a thousand people. I know it’s helping mothers like me.”



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From Brandon to Plant City and Sun City Center, Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping people who live in East Hillsborough County. If you have concerns about new development, access to needed resources, or the roads in your neighborhood, share your ideas with Keely below.

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. From Brandon to Plant City and Sun City Center, Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping people who live in East Hillsborough County. If you have concerns about new development, access to needed resources, or the roads in your neighborhood, share your ideas with Keely below.