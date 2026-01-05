Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fatal crash on I-4 in Dover: FHP

DOVER, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said there was a fatal crash on Monday morning on I-4 in Dover.

FHP said the crash was reported at approximately 2:18 a.m. on Jan. 5 in the westbound lane of I-4 near mile marker 14.

All roads are clear in the area.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

