Fatal crash on I-4 in Dover: FHP

DOVER, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said there was a fatal crash on Monday morning on I-4 in Dover.
FHP said the crash was reported at approximately 2:18 a.m. on Jan. 5 in the westbound lane of I-4 near mile marker 14.
All roads are clear in the area.
This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.
