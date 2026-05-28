Tampa hurricane preparedness event was emceed by Tampa Bay 28 meteorologist Greg Dee

- Tampa Bay 28 meteorologist Greg Dee emceed the Tampa Downtown Partnership Hurricane Debriefing on May 26.
The event featured the National Weather Service on the hurricane forecast for the season, how El Nino will factor in and some of the ways people can prepare.
Watch more from the eventTampa hurricane preparedness event was emceed by Tampa Bay 28 meteorologist Greg Dee
- Tampa Fire also presented showing us how they planned for before, during and after the storm, including the specific items citizens should have and where to get alerts from the city of Tampa.
17% of Tampa residents are using 40% of the water during the worst drought in half a century
Mayor Jane Castor and Rory Jones, the city's water department director, gathered at the Hillsborough River Dam to sound the alarm. The dam itself tells the story more plainly than any statistic.
17 percent of Tampa residents are using 40 percent of the water during the worst drought in half a century