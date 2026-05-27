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Kanye West adds 2nd show at Raymond James Stadium to Tampa stop

Kanye West
Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
FILE - Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The rapper formerly known as Kanye West is offering to buy right-wing friendly social network Parler after being booted off of Twitter and Instagram. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Kanye West
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TAMPA, Fla. — Kanye "Ye" West has added a second show to his stop in Tampa.

The Grammy award-winning artist, known for his classic albums like "The College Dropout" and "Graduation" — and most recently in the spotlight for making various controversial remarks — will now perform two shows at Raymond James Stadium, on Friday, June 26, at 8 p.m. and Sunday, June 28, at 8 p.m.

Click here to buy tickets.

17% of Tampa residents are using 40% of the water during the worst drought in half a century

Mayor Jane Castor and Rory Jones, the city's water department director, gathered at the Hillsborough River Dam to sound the alarm. The dam itself tells the story more plainly than any statistic.

17 percent of Tampa residents are using 40 percent of the water during the worst drought in half a century

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