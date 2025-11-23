Feed Our Children serves record number of families at pre-Thanksgiving event

TAMPA, Fla. — In Tampa, nonprofit Feed Our Children marked nearly 40 years of service by hosting its annual pre-Thanksgiving event, providing meals, clothing, and support services to families in need.

This year’s event drew a record number of registered families seeking free turkeys, as disruptions in food supply chains tied to the recent government shutdown contributed to shortages and a surge in demand. Volunteers worked to ensure everyone in attendance received the holiday essentials.

Pastor Moses Brown of Feed Our Children Ministry said the organization’s mission is rooted in community support.

“It was much more important for this year because those who used to be secure found themselves insecure, and we wanted them to know we are community, we work together, it takes a whole village to help our neighbors,” Brown said. “We’re here for whoever, no matter where you come from, no matter what your ethnicity is, no matter what denomination you are, we are here for you.”

Alongside holiday meals, families also received clothing and were connected to local resources offering additional support during the season.