Feeding Tampa Bay launching expanded services to help people affected by government shutdown

TAMPA, Fla. — As the government shutdown continues with no immediate signs of a resolution, Feeding Tampa By is prepared to provide help for people whose paychecks are on hold.

“So maybe somebody that’s at the airport, maybe somebody that’s a contractor for our military services. Those folks will suddenly be without a paycheck,” said Thomas Mantz, President & CEO, Feeding Tampa Bay.

He told Tampa Bay 28 they’re working to fill the gap.

WATCH: Feeding Tampa Bay helping people affected by government shutdown

Feeding Tampa Bay helping people affected by government shutdown

“We want to make sure that we’re there, so first and most importantly, putting good, healthy food on the table and then other resources that they may need,” said Mantz.

The organization is providing free, fresh food for anyone who’s impacted by the shutdown, expanding their capacity to make sure any affected employees have access to essential resources.

WFTS

Feeding Tampa Bay is also partnering with other groups to provide more help.

So you can come into the Feeding Tampa Bay Causeway Center, and they will have people there to help with things like your utility bills, banking experts to help handle mortgage payments, and mental health support.

“Our goal as an organization is to step into those really difficult moments in the lives of our community members. When you think about a government employee who today has a paycheck and tomorrow doesn’t, right that’s not an easy thing to navigate,” said Mantz.

Starting Monday, Feeding Tampa Bay will have a Shutdown Helpline where you can call to make an appointment and get help with any resources you need.

The number is 813-710-9003. The Helpline will be open on Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

WFTS

“That will provide direct access and resources for folks that may need some level of support,” said Mantz.

Also starting Monday, Feeding Tampa will have expanded hours for those impacted by the shutdown.

Here’s the schedule for the week of Oct. 13.



Monday, 3-5 p.m. *military & federal employees only

Tuesday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Friday & Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. *military & federal employees only*

This is all at the Feeding Tampa Bay Causeway Center at 3624 Causeway Boulevard in Tampa.

“Are we prepared to help our friends from the government who might not have otherwise seen us? Yes. We’ll be here for them when they need us but I think we should all understand there’s a whole lot of folks in our community who are struggling to make ends meet,” said Mantz.

Feeding Tampa Bay will be offering these services for as long as the shutdown goes on.

They will monitor the shutdown and expand hours if necessary to meet the need.

If you don’t need help but would like to help others who do, Feeding Tampa Bay needs volunteers.

For more details on all of this, visit the Feeding Tampa Bay website.



Share Your Story with Larissa



Larissa Scott stays on top of everything education-related for Tampa Bay 28, but it’s not her only focus. From public health concerns to everyday expenses, Larissa is here for you. If you have a story you want to share, send her a message below.

Contact Larissa Scott First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Larissa Scott stays on top of everything education-related for Tampa Bay 28, but it’s not her only focus. From public health concerns to everyday expenses, Larissa is here for you. If you have a story you want to share, send her a message below.