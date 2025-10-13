Local woman shares powerful story of survival during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, fla — October is breast cancer awareness month. Doctors and survivors are using this month to stress the importance of early screening.

For Marisa Butera, life after breast cancer includes routine doctor's visits, physical scars, and a deep sense of gratitude. She is now using her story to encourage other women to get yearly mammograms.

Butera was always diligent about her annual mammograms until the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted her routine. She skipped one year and was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer.

“If I didn’t do the mammogram, I would've never known about it,” Butera said.

She underwent chemotherapy and a double mastectomy. Today, she is cancer-free and cherishes every moment with her two daughters and granddaughter. Her message to other women is to not put off your screenings.

“Not just doing self exams because I used to do those all the time, and I never felt a lump. Make sure you get that mammogram,” Butera said.

Dr. Paul Rosenblatt with Tampa General Hospital Cancer Institute said Butera’s story is a reminder of how critical early detection is.

“We know early screening saves lives. It reduces mortality by about 30 percent. Any cancer found earlier has better treatment options,” Dr. Rosenblatt said.

She recommends women begin annual mammograms at age 40. She said younger women should also perform regular self-checks and stay alert to any changes in their breasts.

“If we can just get one person's breast cancer found earlier, it can make a difference,” Dr. Rosenblatt said.

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, TGH Imaging is offering discounted mammograms in October and November. Click here for the discounted screening.

Their Mobile Mammography Bus is also traveling around the area, providing free screenings for residents. Click here for a list of locations and dates.



