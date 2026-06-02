Feeding Tampa Bay opens free pet food pantry to keep furbabies and families together

TAMPA, Fla. — All across Tampa Bay, pet shelters are reporting a surge of families putting dogs, cats, and related furbabies up for adoption.

So Feeding Tampa Bay, along with partners Greater Good Charities and the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, are teaming up with one big goal.

"This is going to really keep families all together," says Regan Blessinger of the Humane Society.

At FTB's Causeway Center (3624 Causeway Blvd, Tampa), in a corner of the lovely Market, you can now shop for free people food and free pet food — not to mention leashes, litter, water bowls and more.

These are supplies to keep pets at home and out of shelters.

"We're serving the people through their pets," says Laura Littlebear of the Oklahoma-based Greater Good Charities (which is stocking the shelves here). "We're recognizing that pets are part of the family."

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is also offering affordable pet health care for shoppers at Feeding Tampa Bay.

For more on Feeding Tampa Bay, including making an appointment to shop in the free market, go here.



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. Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.