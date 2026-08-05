TAMPA, Fla. — Queen Beverly is picking out her produce: cabbage, sweet potatoes, lemons.

She can't help but smile at the crazy-low prices: 20 cents, 30 cents, 40 cents.

This is definitely not her neighborhood grocery store.

This is a dream come true.

WATCH Feeding Tampa Bay's 'Groceries on the Go' delivers fresh produce to food deserts

Feeding Tampa Bay's 'Groceries on the Go' delivers fresh produce to food deserts

"I am in love with Feeding Tampa Bay," said this resident of JL Young Garden Apartments, affordable housing for the 50-and-over set. "The prices are amazing, but the customer service is off the charts."

Queen Beverly is taking part in Feeding Tampa Bay's popular "Groceries on the Go" program, the nonprofit's grocery store on wheels that rolls into food deserts and food swamps, bringing fresh, healthy food available at very little cost.

Customers fill out a wish list, and then personal shoppers enter the mobile truck, fill a bag from the assortment of selected items, and then deliver the bags of groceries right to the waiting customers.

Customers can pay via several ways, including SNAP/EBT benefits.

"At a conventional store, you might see this [jar of paprika] for 4 dollars, but we're able to offer it here for 60 cents," said Ana Camargo, Feeding Tampa Bay's director of health programs.

"Groceries on the Go" is one of the many programs you can support during "Pack the Pantries," a new initiative that teams up Tampa Bay 28, Feeding Tampa Bay and Achieva Credit Union.

You can join the fight against food insecurity here.

For a list of "Groceries on the Go" locations, go here.



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Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.

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. Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.