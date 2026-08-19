FHP: Clearwater man arrested for DUI, driving 120 mph

TAMPA, FLA. — A Clearwater man was arrested for DUI and for violating the Super Speeder law on Wednesday after he was clocked driving about 120 mph in Tampa, authorities said.

The Florida Highway Patrol arrested 20-year-old Aiden Irizarry at about 4 a.m.

A trooper first observed Irizarry driving a 2023 Nissan Altima at about 120 mph near the Interstate 275/Interstate 4 interchange.

Irizarry continued onto I-4, where other troopers observed him traveling at the same unlawful speed, according to an FHP report.

Irizarry then exited onto State Road 574 and continued eastbound until he was stopped by troopers at Orient Road.

Following a DUI investigation, Irizarry was charged with DUI and violating the Super Speeder law.

He was booked into the Orient Road Jail.