Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

FHP rescues abandoned dog from side of I-275, searching for owner

fhp dog.png
X/@FHPTampa
fhp dog.png
Posted
and last updated

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said a dog was abandoned on the shoulder of I-275 NB near Bearss Ave on Wednesday morning.

FHP said a motorist spotted the dog in a cage on the side of the highway.

fhp dog.png

They are asking if anyone recognizes the dog or knows the owner to call *FHP (*347).

There are some truly inspiring people who call the Tampa Bay area home. People who overcome odds that others could not even imagine. Tampa Bay 28 anchor Lauren St. Germain met a woman who is doing just that, as she competes at an international level after 2 life-saving lung transplants.

Local woman prepares to compete in World Transplant Games after 2 life-saving transplants

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.