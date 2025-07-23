FHP rescues abandoned dog from side of I-275, searching for owner

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said a dog was abandoned on the shoulder of I-275 NB near Bearss Ave on Wednesday morning.
FHP said a motorist spotted the dog in a cage on the side of the highway.
They are asking if anyone recognizes the dog or knows the owner to call *FHP (*347).
