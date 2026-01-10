Tampa police searching for shooting suspect, victim in critical condition: TPD

TAMPA, fla. — Tampa police are searching for a shooting suspect who left a man in critical condition on Saturday, officials said.

According to a Tampa Police Department (TPD) report, officers responded to a shooting in the 3000 block of Sanchez Street at about 1:20 a.m.

They found a black male in his late 30s with upper body trauma.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Preliminary information suggests the shooting was not random.

Detectives are continuing to gather evidence and develop leads to help determine what led to the shooting and identifying all parties involved. Anyone who may have information that could help investigators is asked to call Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130 and refer to report 26-19570 or submit a tip through the TampaPD app.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can share information by contacting Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay. Updates can be provided as the investigation allows.