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FHP trooper uses PIT maneuver to stop fleeing Mercedes: FHP

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says a driver was arrested after fleeing from Hillsborough County deputies and leading troopers on a short pursuit in Tampa.
FHP trooper uses pit maneuver to stop fleeing Mercedes: FHP
PIT maneuver during Tampa pursuit on April 13
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TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a driver was arrested after fleeing from Hillsborough County deputies, leading troopers on a short pursuit in Tampa on April 13.

FHP received a request for assistance from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office after a 2019 Mercedes AMG GLE43 fled from deputies near the interchange of SR-589 and I-275.

An FHP trooper intercepted the vehicle on I-275 near Bird Street and attempted a traffic stop near Waters Avenue.

According to the arrest report, the driver slowed, moved to the shoulder, then sped over 105 mph in 55 mph zone.

The pursuit was quickly ended with a PIT maneuver and a containment block by the assisting FHP trooper.

Authorities identified the driver as 48-year-old Jesse Long of California, who was arrested and taken into custody without further incident.

Long faces numerous charges.

Hit-and-run victim pushes for motorcycle safety from hospital bed

Deputies are still investigating a hit-and-run crash in Ruskin that left a motorcycle driver fighting for his life in a hospital bed.

Hit and run victim pushes for motorcycle safety from hospital bed

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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