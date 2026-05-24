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Fire breaks out on Egmont Key, black smoke visible: HCSO

Egmont Key fire
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Egmont Key fire
Posted
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EGMONT KEY, Fla. — A fire broke out on Egmont Key on Sunday evening, sending black smoke visible from surrounding areas.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said its Marine Unit responded to assist local and federal agencies after a 911 call at 5:43 p.m. There have been no reported injuries.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is providing additional information as agencies continue their response.

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