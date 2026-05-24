Fire breaks out on Egmont Key, black smoke visible: HCSO

EGMONT KEY, Fla. — A fire broke out on Egmont Key on Sunday evening, sending black smoke visible from surrounding areas.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said its Marine Unit responded to assist local and federal agencies after a 911 call at 5:43 p.m. There have been no reported injuries.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is providing additional information as agencies continue their response.
Electric car door failures linked to deaths, trapped children and a new push for federal action
A Tampa mother's cell phone video from a Halloween morning two years ago still captures the panic she felt watching her 1½-year-old daughter trapped inside a Tesla Model 3 — unable to get out.
Electric car door failures linked to deaths, trapped children and new push for federal action