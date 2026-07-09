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Mosquito spraying planned overnight in Ruskin area

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AP
FILE - In this image provided by the USDA Agricultural Research Service, a mosquito stands upon human skin. (USDA Agricultural Research Service via AP, File)
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RUSKIN, Fla. — Residents in parts of Ruskin can expect overnight mosquito spraying this week as Hillsborough County works to reduce growing mosquito activity.

County mosquito management crews plan to conduct aerial treatments Wednesday night, July 8, into Thursday morning, July 9, using Dibrom, an insecticide targeting adult mosquitoes, the county announced in a release.

The spraying is scheduled between 8 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. across an area bordered by Cockroach Bay Road, County Line Road, U.S. 41 and Tampa Bay.

Officials said the treatment will be carried out by airplane flying about 300 feet above the ground.

If weather or other conditions interfere, alternate spray dates are planned for July 11 and July 12.

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