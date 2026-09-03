Officials responding to small aircraft crash near U.S. 301 in Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said crews are currently on the scene of a small aircraft crash.
Upon arrival, HCFR crews encountered a small aircraft fully involved in fire at U.S. Highway 301 and Maislin Drive.
Firefighters have extinguished the fire, and crews remain on scene.
Additional information will be released as it becomes available.
Pasco County physician reunites with medical team after widowmaker heart attack
A Pasco County internal medicine physician was reunited Tuesday with the medical team who saved her life after she suffered a widowmaker heart attack nearly two years ago.
Physician suffers heart attack at age 44