Jury recommends death, life without parole for Billy Adams in murder of mother and unborn child

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — A jury has recommended the death penalty for Billy Adams on one of two first-degree murder counts in the killings of a Tampa mother and her unborn child.

The recommendations came Wednesday during the penalty phase of Adams' trial, one day after jurors found him guilty on both counts.

For Count 1, premeditated first-degree murder in the death of 22-year-old Alana Sims, the jury recommended life in prison without the possibility of parole.

For Count 2, killing of an unborn child by injury to the mother, also a first-degree murder charge, the jury recommended the death penalty.

Sims was found dead near her car in a New Tampa neighborhood on Jan. 30, 2023. Police found her 18-month-old child sleeping inside the vehicle. The toddler was not injured.

Adams had been arrested in the case in February 2023. Just three days before Sims was killed, he had been acquitted of murder in a separate 2020 case in which his defense argued he acted in self-defense.