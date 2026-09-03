Woman, 93, wakes up to find man standing next to bed: HCSO

HILLSBOORUGH COUNTY, FLA. — Hillsborough County deputies arrested a man on Tuesday after a 93-year-old woman awoke in her apartment to find him standing next to her bed.

Connor Norcross, 24, was charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling and battery (victim over 65).

During the investigation, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) detectives said that on Aug. 30, at about 7:30 a.m., the victim awoke to find Norcross standing at the edge of her bed.

First believing Norcross was her grandson, the victim called him over. When she realized it wasn’t her grandson, she told Norcross she needed to get up and take her medication.

Norcross then began rubbing her arm and told her he could get the medication for her, HCSO officials said.

When the victim told Norcross he needed to leave, he exited through the rear sliding glass door.

Shortly afterward, Norcross returned and attempted to enter through the front door, which was locked.

Detectives were able to identify Norcross through the apartment complex's security footage.

He was arrested on Tuesday.