TAMPA, Fla. — Travelers at Tampa International Airport continued to face cancellations, delays and uncertainty Sunday as flight disruptions stretched into a third day nationwide.

American Airlines and JetBlue were facing the most cancellations Sunday, according to ABC News.

As of 4 p.m. Sunday, ABC News reported about 2,300 flights had been canceled nationwide. FlightAware reported more than 18,000 delays.

WATCH NOW: Flight cancellations, delays continue at Tampa International amid nationwide travel disruptions

Flight cancellations, delays continue at Tampa International amid nationwide travel disruptions

At Tampa International Airport, cancellation and delay notices continued to fill flight information boards as passengers waited to find out when, or if, they would reach their destinations.

For passenger Bob Puhak, the frustration started even before Sunday's travel problems.

“A few days ago, over a four-hour delay, but just in 15-minute increments, 20-minute increments saying how much longer,” Puhak said.

Tampa Bay 28 Bob Puhak speaks with Tampa Bay 28 at Tampa International Airport Sunday as travelers navigate another difficult day of air travel.



Now, another delay could keep him from making his connecting flight home.

“It's frustrating because I just found out now they're saying that a connection that I'm supposed to have, the flight probably won't make it,” Puhak said. “It throws off your whole workday.”

Passengers face cancellations and hours-long delays

Addie McCoy was trying to get to California when her original flight was canceled.

“I was supposed to fly from here at 6 and then we got canceled, and then our next flight wasn't supposed to be till Tuesday,” McCoy said. “But I think we got a new one, but I'm not sure yet.”

Her two teammates were also dealing with delays on United Airlines flights.

Tampa Bay 28 Addie McCoy talks with Tampa Bay 28 while trying to make her way to California from Tampa International Airport Sunday.



Madi Zhu said her flight, originally scheduled for 6 p.m., had been pushed back to 8:30 p.m. and she feared the delay could grow even longer.

For travelers with connecting flights, each delay can create another problem down the line, potentially leaving passengers stranded or unable to get home in time for work Monday.

United CEO calls disruptions a ‘call to action’

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby addressed the disruptions in a message posted to the airline's website Sunday, writing, “This moment must be a call to action.”

Kirby pointed to the need to fix the country's air traffic control system as airlines and passengers continue dealing with the disruptions.

Back at Tampa International Airport, passengers continued refreshing their flight information and watching the departure boards for changes, hoping the next update would finally get them home.

Editor's note: Nationwide cancellation and delay figures cited in this story were last updated by ABC News at 4 p.m. Sunday and may continue to change.