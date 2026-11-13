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Palm Harbor Man charged with threatening to kill 4 people, including 2 members of Congress: USAO

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TAMPA, Fla. — The United States Attorney's Office (USAO) for the Middle District of Florida said a Palm Harbor man was charged with threatening to kill and injure four people, including two United States Congressmembers.

USAO said 58-year-old Robert Odell Potts of Palm Harbor was charged by indictment with interstate communication of threats to injure and kill.

The indictment alleges Potts threatened to assassinate four people, including two sitting members of the U.S. House of Representatives on Oct. 28.

According to the USAO, “The indictment alleges that Potts posted a true threat on social media including the statement, ‘Today I will be assasanating [sic] [U.S. CITIZEN 1], [U.S. CONGRESSMEMBER 1], [U.S. CONGRESSMEMBER 2], and [U.S. CITIZEN 2] today.”

If convicted, Potts faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison, according to the USAO.

“An indictment is merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty,” said the USAO.

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