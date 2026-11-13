Major Pipeline Project Runs Right through Brandon

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, fla. — A massive construction project is running right through Brandon. It is a 26 mile pipeline that’s expected to help meet the growing areas demand for fresh drinking water.

The project is expected to provide a benefit for the region, but it is also creating some challenges for people who live and work along the route.

Tampa Bay Water says the massive pipeline is about 13 percent complete. Once finished it will carry up to 65 million gallons of fresh drinking water every day.

A project of this size is bound to come with some headaches.

Karin array owns the Bacon Egg n Cheese food truck. He parks it in Brandon, but said business has taken a major hit this year. That is because one construction site ran right by his entrance.

That construction site has wrapped up and moved on but Arraya said making up the lost revenue will take time.

“It’s gonna be a a long term damage that we have to work hard to get back on track, “Arraya said.

Tampa Bay Water officials tell me they understand the frustration but say this project is critical to keep up with the regions growing water needs.

Maribella Medina with Tampa Bay Water said, “This project is absolutely needed for the community this anticipates the need not only for now but for the future generations of the Tampa Bay region.”

Officials said they are working to minimize disruptions along the way and some community members tell me they’ve seen those efforts first hand.

One construction site runs alongside First Baptist Church of Brandon.

The church also operates as an academy, meaning the work has created some challenges for school pick up and drop off.

Chuck Huffman, with the church, said Tampa Bay Water has worked with them to keep things moving.

That includes relocating a crosswalk so students, families and churchgoers can still get in and out safely.

Huffman said, “They told us they’ll be tearing the street up which would disrupt out flow on school mornings on so fourth they’ve been very helpful.”

Huffman said he understands there will be some temporary inconveniences, but recognizes the long term importance of the project.

This is a project that is going to take time. Tampa Bay water is working through the 26 mile pipeline route in sections to minimize disruptions.

Officials tell me they expect the pipeline to be in service by the end of 2028 with restoration work continuing into mid 2029.