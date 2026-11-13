BRANDON, Fla. — Three major incidents of gun violence in five months have raised concerns in the Brandon community, with the most recent shooting occurring Wednesday night at the Brandon Exchange mall.

The string of incidents began in July, when 15-year-old Jaden Law was killed inside a dressing room at the Dick's House of Sport at the Brandon Exchange. The alleged shooter, a 16-year-old, is charged with manslaughter.

WATCH: Brandon community raises concerns after 3 gun violence incidents in 5 months

Brandon sees 3 gun violence incidents in 5 months, raising community safety concerns

Last week, 41-year-old Leanne Selman was shot and killed while eating lunch at Citibank's corporate campus in Brandon. Surveillance and witness video captured the moment an Orlando man drove his car onto the campus, got out, and shot Selman before being shot himself by a Citibank security officer.

Then on Wednesday night, shots rang out at the Brandon Exchange again. Fortunately, no one was injured by gunfire, though the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said at least one person was hurt by shattered glass. It was the second shooting at the mall this year.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating the most recent incident and is asking anyone with information to come forward. A 16-year-old was charged Thursday night in relation to the Wednesday shooting.

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