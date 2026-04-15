Florida AG Uthmeier holds press conference in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is scheduled to hold a press conference in Tampa on Wednesday morning.

The attorney general will speak at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) Tampa Bay Regional Operations Center at 10 a.m. on April 15.

Florida Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Shevaun Harris, Statewide Prosecutor Brad McVay and FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass will also be at the event, according to Uthmeier's office.

The topic of the press conference has not been released. Tampa Bay 28 will be at the event and stream it live on the website and Facebook.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.