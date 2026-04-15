Florida man charged after 3-year-old boy shot with unsecured gun: Tampa police

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police announced on Wednesday morning a 30-year-old Florida man has been charged after a 3-year-old boy was injured by an unsecured gun.

Police said officers responded on April 14 to the incident in the 3600 block of North 51st Street after a report of a young boy with a gunshot wound to the arm.

According to Tampa police's preliminary investigation, shortly after 7 p.m. on April 14, the boy was in the bed with his mother and her boyfriend, when the boyfriend left to go use the restroom, as he reportedly left a gun unsecured in the bed.

Police said the boy got to the gun, which discharged, hitting the 3-year-old child in the forearm.

"The child’s mother immediately rendered aid and contacted 911," per police.

The child was hospitalized in stable condition, with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the police report.

Detectives later identified 30-year-old Steve Johnson as the boyfriend, who was unlawfully in possession of the firearm. Police added detectives seized the gun and additional evidence.

Johnson was arrested. He faces multiple charges.

Police said he was transported to Orient Road Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.