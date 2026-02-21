HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said it has arrested a man for attempted murder after he allegedly shot at a door-to-door salesman multiple times.

HCSO said a 911 caller reported a shooting at Fluorshire Drive and the Providence Townhomes around 8 p.m. Feb. 18.

VIDEO: Florida man shoots door-to-door salesman multiple times, faces attempted murder charge: HCSO

Deputies responded and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to his lower body. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, HCSO said.

Detectives found the shooting victim and a female co-worker were soliciting telecommunication products and services door-to-door when Reginald McGee, 38, started yelling at the woman. The two co-workers started walking away when McGee physically attacked the man.

HCSO said McGee then reached into his waistband, pulled out a firearm and started shooting at the victim. The man was running from the area and McGee continued shooting until he ran out of ammunition.

After shooting the victim, McGee then went back to his house. When HCSO arrived, he came out of his home armed with a gun and was subsequently arrested.

McGee was arrested on multiple charges, including attempted murder in the second degree, and discharge of a firearm in public or on residential property.