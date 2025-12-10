2 men shot in Orient Park area, condition unknown: Tampa PD

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department said it is investigating a shooting in the Orient Park area.
TPD said two adult males were shot near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and North Whittier Street.
The conditions of the two men are unknown.
This is a developing story
