Former Polk County deputy faces sentencing in DUI manslaughter case

TAMPA, Fla. — A former Polk County deputy is facing sentencing in his DUI manslaughter case after a deadly crash on the Courtney Campbell in 2022.

Joshua Kyle Roelofs sentencing trial begins in Tampa on March 16.

Back in 2022, Tampa police announced the former Polk County deputy was facing two DUI manslaughter charges after a fatal crash in April.

Roelofs was driving his 2017 Nissan GT-R at about 100mph when he rear-ended a 2005 Kia Sorrento around shortly before 4 a.m. on April 13, per the police report.

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The crash caused the Kia to roll over, as all four people inside were ejected, police said.

Two 44-year-old men died at the scene, while a 36-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were transported with serious injuries, according to police. Authorities said none of the Kia passengers were wearing seatbelts.

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The Polk County Sheriff's Office told Tampa Bay 28 back in 2022 that Roelofs was a former deputy, who was fired from the department in 2015.