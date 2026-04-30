Petition calls for safety overhaul at Avalon Heights after 2 USF doctoral students were killed

TAMPA, Fla. — A University of South Florida student has launched a petition calling for safety reforms at Avalon Heights apartments in Tampa following the deaths of two USF doctoral students, Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy.

Limon lived at Avalon Heights. HCSO says he and Bristy were killed in the apartment. Limon's roommate, Hisham Abugharbieh, was arrested and charged with both murders.

Abraham Albadawi started the petition. It calls on Avalon Heights and its parent company, American Campus Communities, to hire an independent third party to review safety policies, release a public summary of findings, and create a written emergency-transfer policy for residents who report safety concerns involving roommates.

"What made me decide to start a petition is I saw a necessity to act," Albadawi said.

Albadawi said he has friends who live at Avalon Heights and other nearby apartment complexes and has observed what he described as structural and safety deficiencies at the properties.

"A lot of them, they advertise themselves as luxury apartments, but they look more like prison complexes," Albadawi said.

He pointed to a specific concern about a spike trap installed at one of the properties, saying it lacked proper signage and reflective markings. He also cited a lack of elevators, disability ramps, and adequate signage throughout the complex.

Albadawi said the petition is not about assigning blame, but about preventing future tragedies.

"This isn't about placing blame on anyone. What happened, happened. You can't take back the past," Albadawi said. "The only person to blame is the killer himself, but still, proper action must be done to honor Zamil and Nahida and to prevent tragedies like this from recurring."

Albadawi said one of the most urgent demands in the petition relates to an emergency roommate plan, pointing to reports that Limon had filed a safety complaint about his unit 15 days before his death.

"That was more than enough time with a proper roommate plan to be able to address that and prevent the tragedy that happened," Albadawi said.

In a statement to Tampa Bay 28, Avalon Heights spokesperson Gina Cowart said the safety and security of residents is the company's highest priority and that the complex is taking its response to the tragedy seriously.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of one of our residents and another member of the university community. Our deepest condolences are with the victims' families, friends, and loved ones, as well as all those impacted," Cowart said.

The statement said Avalon Heights conducts background checks through a dedicated third party on all potential residents and that no tenants are approved without passing. The company also said it is conducting a thorough investigation and a comprehensive review of security guidelines, including its background check process, to assess opportunities for enhanced protocols.

"We are focused on supporting our residents during this difficult time and will continue to support law enforcement and relevant authorities throughout this investigation," Cowart said. "Out of respect for those involved, and due to the ongoing and active investigation, we are unable to provide further information at this time."

When presented with the statement, Albadawi said the response fell short of what the petition is demanding.

"It's a weak statement, and cooperating with law enforcement is the standard. They don't really have a choice with that," Albadawi said. "Some people have a clean record and they could still be dangerous. What about the emergency roommate plan? That's what really matters."

Carson Davis, a student who lives at Avalon Heights, and Courtney Stearns said the killings have made them more aware of safety vulnerabilities at the complex.

"Before all this happened, stuff would be open, gates would be open, even like the human walk-through would be open, so anybody could really walk through, in and out," Stearns said. "And I would always think in the back of my mind, you know, what if something like that could happen. And you know, it inevitably did."

Both students said they support the demands in the petition, including calls for background checks and greater accountability from both the university and off-campus housing providers.

"I don't think it's too much of an ask to do background checks and for both the university and the different housing communities to do their due diligence to make sure that everything's safe," Davis said.

The students also reflected on the broader question of whether universities should do more to vet the people students are assigned to live with.

"I think because it just happened just once, I mean, even that is enough of a reason to force every single one to take the precautions necessary," Stearns said.

In a joint statement from Limon and Bristy's families, they requested USF to "take appropriate legal action against Avalon Heights", adding the complex is a university-registered off-campus housing facility.

"We believe it is important to investigate why a roommate was assigned without proper background checks or without informing the residents of any relevant concerns. Why does Avalon Heights not have proper CCTV camera coverage, and why was the security system not strong enough to protect its residents? Even after complaints were made, why was no strong action taken? Why was the individual not removed from the residence or handled with proper urgency?" the statement asks.

Zubaer Ahmen, the brother of Zamil Limon, tells me that Avalon Heights has not responded to the family's requests.

In a letter to the families of Limon and Bristy, USF Provost Prasant Mohapatra outlined the university's commitments in response to the tragedy. Those commitments include reviewing how off-campus housing options are presented to students and working with law enforcement on the investigation.

"While USF does not own the apartments, we recognize the importance of the safety and well-being of our students wherever they live," Mohapatra wrote.

WFTS

The university said a vigil is planned for Friday and that a moment of silence will be held before upcoming USF Athletics home games. Both students will also be recognized during the May commencement ceremonies.

The petition lists USF President Moez Limayem as a decision maker, along with several American Campus Communities executives, including CEO Rob Palleschi, COO Brian Mayer, and Senior Vice President of Safety and Security Mark VanBeest.

Albadawi said comments on the petition from current and former residents suggest security problems at the complex are not new.

"Security complaints seem to be a recurring issue. They don't seem to be a one-time thing," Albadawi said.



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. Jada Williams is focused on the issues that matter most to people in who live in Tampa and West Hillsborough County. From downtown Tampa to Town ‘n’ Country and Westcase, Jada works to bring you updates and solutions on everything from crime to infrastructure. Reach out to Jada below with your concerns for your neighborhood.