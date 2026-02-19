TAMPA, Fla. — On Thursday, customers patiently waited in line along the sidewalk for one of their favorite restaurants to open for lunch.

"Well, the community, you can see everybody's out here to support," said Gloria Sams. "We're coming to eat, get our bellies full."

Hurricane-damaged Tampa restaurant reopens over a year after Hurricane Milton

Blue Flame Soul Food restaurant is tucked away off Fowler Avenue in Tampa serving up delicious soul food.

"I know how to cook, so I thought it would be a good idea to bring my food to the Tampa Bay area, and they love it," said owner Tamika Vaught.

Vaught explained how getting back to this point took determination

"I had faith," she said. "I don't know when we was going to reopen, but I knew we was going to reopen."

The restaurant was severely damaged after Hurricane Milton.

Tamika Vaught

Vaught shared photos that painted a picture of what would mean months of hard work.

"The morning after the hurricane, we came here to check on the restaurant, the building, and the whole entire roof in the kitchen was caved in, and the water was like, I believe probably three feet high," said Vaught.

Fast-forward over a year, and they're finally back open as of this week.

"I love feeding them," said Vaught. "I love seeing their happy face."

It's something that means a lot to staff; by the look of it, the warm welcome back from customers meant they missed it too.

"I'm happy they're back, and I'm here to serve them," said Vaught.



Mary O’Connell has a primary focus on education-related stories for Tampa Bay 28. But she also keeps an eye on public health concerns and the always-changing car insurance market. Reach out to Mary to share any of your questions or concerns.

