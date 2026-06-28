Foster care fundraiser supports families in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — A fundraiser in Tampa Bay brought together families and community members to support the local foster care network and provide information about fostering children.
The event was hosted by West Florida Foster Care Services Incorporated and took place on Rome Avenue. Families attended to learn about the process of fostering and the resources available to foster parents.
Those interested in becoming a foster parent can find more information here.
Florida brain tumor patient denied insurance coverage for surgery gets full reversal
A West Palm Beach man battling an aggressive brain tumor was denied insurance coverage for the surgery he needed to remove it, only to see his insurer reverse course in a dramatic turn that unfolded inside his hospital room while our investigative team was there interviewing him about the denial.