Hillsborough deputies arrest armed suspect after narcotics investigation: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Hillsborough County man was arrested after detectives say undercover drug purchases led to the discovery of drugs and firearms.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says its Gang Unit arrested 21-year-old Jaylin Graham McBride on Wednesday. Investigators say they conducted several undercover buys of oxycodone pills and marijuana from McBride before taking him into custody on three active felony warrants.

Deputies say McBride was carrying a concealed firearm with a drum magazine in his waistband at the time of his arrest. A search of his home uncovered cocaine and firearm accessories.