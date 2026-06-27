Two dead after head-on crash on SR-39 in Plant City: FHP

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Two men were killed Saturday in a head-on collision involving three vehicles on State Road 39 in Plant City.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Subaru SUV traveling south attempted to pass another vehicle south of East County Line Road and collided head-on with a northbound Chrysler minivan. The impact caused one or both vehicles to rotate and strike a Ford F-250 towing a horse trailer that was traveling behind the Subaru.

Florida Highway Patrol

The drivers of the Subaru and the minivan, both adult males, died at the scene and at the hospital, respectively. The driver of the Ford, a 64-year-old Webster man, sustained minor injuries and was not transported. The crash remains under investigation.

Florida Highway Patrol