Free fishing event 'Reel Good Dads' wants families to bond together in the great outdoors

TAMPA, Fla. — Vishnu Singh is a busy man.

He's a husband and a father of two boys, ages 10 and 5.

He's a banker with a side hustle: Mr. Catch Your Fish, an angling lifestyle brand.

And yet, despite all the hustle and bustle, the Riverview man always makes time for his family and his sons, often taking them fishing at a nearby pond or lake.

"Some of my best memories as a kid were fishing with my dad, my uncles, my brother," says Vishnu. "So now I get to pass that on to my boys. It's the perfect way to disconnect."

That's why Vishnu and his sons will be taking part in "Reel Good Dads," a free event at Tampa's Harvest Hope Lake on Saturday, June 20, the day before Father's Day.

All families are welcome, and fishing poles and gear will be provided.

Two key local nonprofits, ImPowered Minds and the University Area CDC, are hosting the event, and although it is centered around Dads, all family members are invited to attend, from moms and grandparents to more.

For more information on Reel Good Dads, go here.

For more fun Sean Daly stories, go here.



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Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.

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. Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.