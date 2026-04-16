Free groceries, health services in Tampa for Hillsborough residents on Saturday

TAMPA, Fla. — If you are a Hillsborough County resident looking for food to provide for your household, as well as health services, then Tampa is your go-to spot this Saturday.

The food, with assistance from Feeding Tampa Bay, will include fresh fruit and vegetables, meats, canned goods, beans, rice and other food.

WHEN: 9-10:30 AM on Saturday, April 18 (health services will be provided till 12 p.m.)

WHERE: Lesley "Les" Miller, Jr. All People’s Community Park & Life Center, 6105 E. Sligh Ave., Tampa, FL 33617

REQUIREMENTS: Must be a Hillsborough County resident. There are no income restrictions to receive the food.

According to the county's news release: "The Healthy Living Program offers fitness centers, educational activities, group exercise sessions, nutritional counseling, and health screenings at Healthy Living Centers throughout Hillsborough County. Free classes on topics such as diabetes prevention/management, weight loss, healthy food choices, cooking, public health services, and other health management services are also available through the Healthy Living Program. "

The community event will also include giveaways and children’s activities.

For more on the Healthy Living Program, click here.

For more information on Saturday’s event, the Healthy Living Program, or the Hillsborough County Health Care Plan, call 813-272-5040, option 7.