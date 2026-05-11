Gas leak causes road closure in Tampa: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — Construction workers hit a TECO natural gas line, causing a leak at the intersection of South Westshore Boulevard and West El Prado on Monday.

Tampa Police Department (TPD) said crews are working to fix the leak on May 11.

TPD added Tampa Fire Rescue is supervising for safety issues.

Traffic is being diverted around South Westshore Boulevard and West El Prado in a one block radius, according to TPD.