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Gas leak causes road closure in Tampa: TPD

Gas leak causes road closure in Tampa: TPD
WFTS
Gas leak causes road closure in Tampa: TPD
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TAMPA, Fla. — Construction workers hit a TECO natural gas line, causing a leak at the intersection of South Westshore Boulevard and West El Prado on Monday.

Tampa Police Department (TPD) said crews are working to fix the leak on May 11.

TPD added Tampa Fire Rescue is supervising for safety issues.

Traffic is being diverted around South Westshore Boulevard and West El Prado in a one block radius, according to TPD.

Plant City community mourns quadruple murder victims, demands answers

Neighbors gathered at McCall Park in Plant City on Mother's Day to mourn two mothers and two children killed in a quadruple murder one week ago.

Plant City community mourns quadruple murder victims, demands answers

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