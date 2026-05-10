K-9 'Boomer' locates missing 96-year-old man in Lutz: HCSO

LUTZ, Fla. — A sheriff’s office K-9 found a missing 96-year-old man in a wooded area near his Lutz home.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said deputies responded to the 18000 block of 4th Street Southeast on May 9 after Ray Cornett was reported missing.
Multiple specialty units joined the search, and K-9 "Boomer" located Cornett a few hundred yards from his home.
Cornett returned home safely.
Pasco schools tell parents kindergartners must be potty-trained before class starts
District leaders were receiving reports at the start of the school year that nearly every elementary school had about 10 students who could not independently use the restroom.
Pasco schools tell parents kindergartners must be potty-trained before class starts