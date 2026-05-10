Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

K-9 'Boomer' locates missing 96-year-old man in Lutz: HCSO

HCSO MISSING MAN FOUND
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
HCSO MISSING MAN FOUND
Posted
and last updated

LUTZ, Fla. — A sheriff’s office K-9 found a missing 96-year-old man in a wooded area near his Lutz home.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said deputies responded to the 18000 block of 4th Street Southeast on May 9 after Ray Cornett was reported missing.

Multiple specialty units joined the search, and K-9 "Boomer" located Cornett a few hundred yards from his home.

Cornett returned home safely.

Pasco schools tell parents kindergartners must be potty-trained before class starts

District leaders were receiving reports at the start of the school year that nearly every elementary school had about 10 students who could not independently use the restroom.

Pasco schools tell parents kindergartners must be potty-trained before class starts

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.