K-9 'Boomer' locates missing 96-year-old man in Lutz: HCSO

LUTZ, Fla. — A sheriff’s office K-9 found a missing 96-year-old man in a wooded area near his Lutz home.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said deputies responded to the 18000 block of 4th Street Southeast on May 9 after Ray Cornett was reported missing.

Multiple specialty units joined the search, and K-9 "Boomer" located Cornett a few hundred yards from his home.

Cornett returned home safely.